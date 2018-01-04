FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air won't need expensive aircraft leases in 2018 -CEO
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
特朗普称朝韩对话是"好事" 冬奥会期间不搞军演
特朗普称朝韩对话是"好事" 冬奥会期间不搞军演
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 4, 2018

Norwegian Air won't need expensive aircraft leases in 2018 -CEO

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air is better prepared to cope with peak travel seasons in 2018, and does not plan to rent expensive aircraft or crews from other companies, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told reporters on Thursday.

The rapidly growing airline incurred unforeseen leasing costs of around 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($123.71 million) in the summer of 2017 after a spate of cancellations left passengers stranded in airports.

The problems, similar to those of competitor Ryanair , quickly led to a scramble among low-cost airlines to recruit more senior pilots.

Norwegian will add some 25 new Boeing aircraft to its fleet this year under a long-term investment plan.

“We’re much better prepared entering 2018 than we were last year, and we won’t have to hire planes. We’ll be fully covered, with crews,” Kjos told a news conference.

The company’s bookings for the coming year are also stronger than they were at the same time a year ago, even when taking into account the growth in its fleet, he added.

$1 = 8.0832 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik

