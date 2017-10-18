FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air may strike long-haul passenger deal with JetBlue-CEO
2017年10月18日

Norwegian Air may strike long-haul passenger deal with JetBlue-CEO

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle would like to cooperate with U.S. JetBlue Airways on bookings for long-haul passengers, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters on Wednesday.

“There are a couple of companies we think are very good and which we’d like to cooperate with. JetBlue is a really good firm that is highly relevant for us to look at,” Kjos said on the sidelines of a conference.

The Oslo-based airline recently struck a similar deal with easyJet, allowing the British budget carrier’s customers to more easily connect to Norwegian’s long-haul flights to Asia and the United States. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

