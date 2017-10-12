Notenstein La Roche names Patrick Fuerer as new CEO

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Notenstein La Roche on Thursday said Chief Financial Officer Patrick Fuerer will become the bank’s new CEO as Chief Executive Adrian Kuenzi steps down from the role after six years.

Fuerer, who joined the bank in the dual position of both chief financial officer and chief operating officer in July, will assume the lead on October 23.

“Continuity is paramount for us. I am therefore very pleased that we were able to recruit Patrick Fuerer for this function,” Chairman Patrik Gisel said in a statement. “In just a few months he has been able to gain the trust of the employees, the executive board and the board of directors.”

Fuerer previously worked for Morgan Stanley Switzerland as the bank’s country head and, before that, chief operating officer.

General Counsel Silvio Hutterli would be heading group finances on an interim basis once Fuerer moved into the new role, the St. Gallen-based bank said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)