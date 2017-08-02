FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican REIT Nova seeks about $127 mln in initial offering
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月2日 / 凌晨2点41分 / 9 天内

Mexican REIT Nova seeks about $127 mln in initial offering

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Fibra Nova expects to raise around 2.27 billion pesos ($127 million) in an initial public offering on Wednesday.

The amount, which includes a greenshoe allocation, is based on the mid-point of the 20 pesos to 21.50 pesos per certificate range posted on the Mexican stock exchange website on Tuesday.

The REIT is made up of real estate holdings of meat and milk producer Grupo Bafar, and it will make its market debut on Thursday after its Wednesday pricing.

Mexican REITs, known as Fibras, have become popular with Mexican pension funds in recent years due in part to favorable tax treatment. ($1 = 17.8950 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

