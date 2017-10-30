FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis to buy France's Advanced Accelerator for $3.9 bln
2017年10月30日 / 早上6点31分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Novartis to buy France's Advanced Accelerator for $3.9 bln

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Monday said it was buying France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) in a $3.9 billion cash deal to strengthen the oncology portfolio at the world’s biggest maker of prescription medicines.

Basel-based Novartis is offering $41 per ordinary share and $82 per American depositary share for AAA, which makes radiopharmaceuticals including the product Lutathera that are used for both diagnosis and therapy. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

