FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Novartis wins European approval for biosimilar version of Roche's MabThera
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月19日 / 凌晨5点47分 / 2 个月前

Novartis wins European approval for biosimilar version of Roche's MabThera

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Monday said it had won European approval for its biosimilar version of Roche's blockbuster Rituxan as the crosstown rivals go head-to-head on a drug to treat blood cancers and immunological diseases.

Novartis's medicine Rixathon is made by the company's generics unit Sandoz and aims to lure business away from Roche's medicine, also known as MabThera, with a lower price.

Roche's Rituxan amassed 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($7.50 billion) in global sales in 2016.

"Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to biologic medicines, and Rixathon will be one of the five major launches we plan in the next four years," Carol Lynch, Sandoz's global head of biopharmaceuticals, said in a statement.

This is Novartis's fourth biosimilar version - a near copy of a biological medicine - of a name-brand drug to be approved in Europe.

$1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below