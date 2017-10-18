Novartis says ‍revolade shows long-term disease control for chronic/persistent immune thrombocytopenia​

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Wednesday a long term study of ‍its Revolade drug showed good results in treating chronic and persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) - a condition where patients’ blood does not clot normally.

Patients with ITP, which is caused by a low number of platelets, suffer bruising, bleeding and in some cases can even bleed to death.

The study showed platelet counts were elevated within two weeks of using Revolade treatment, with reduced overall bleeding, Novartis said. (Reporting by John Revill)