Novartis's canakinumab cut risks for heart attack survivors - study
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月22日 / 凌晨5点33分 / 1 个月内

Novartis's canakinumab cut risks for heart attack survivors - study

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Novartis's investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing a late-stage study.

Canakinumab, also called ACZ885, when used with current standard therapies reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke in patients with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis, Novartis said. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)

