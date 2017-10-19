FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis to shut U.S. generics plant, cut 450 jobs
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 上午9点46分 / 2 天内

Novartis to shut U.S. generics plant, cut 450 jobs

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis is to cut 450 jobs in the United States over the next two years as it gradually shuts a generics manufacturing plant in Colorado and discontinues some products in the face of intense price pressures.

“To remain competitive in the U.S., Novartis will discontinue or divest limited growth products in saturated markets,” a company spokesman said on Thursday.

“The products that are being discontinued are oral generics that treat a variety of conditions in cardiology, central nervous system, endocrinology, respiratory and pain.”

The shutdown of Novartis’s Sandoz division plant in the Denver suburb of Broomfield was originally reported by the Denver Post. The phased closure and transfer of some operations to a Sandoz facility in North Carolina is due to be completed in late 2019.

Second-quarter sales in the Sandoz division slipped 5 percent to $2.5 billion, which Novartis said in July was mainly due to pricing pressures in the U.S. retail market for generic drugs.

However, Chairman Joerg Reinhardt has said the unit remains a core business as it builds up its portfolio of complex biosimilar copies of other companies’ name-brand drugs that Novartis expects will eventually help mitigate price pressure. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below