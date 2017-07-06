FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis receives EU approval for Cosentyx label update
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨5点32分 / 1 个月前

Novartis receives EU approval for Cosentyx label update

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Novartis said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has approved a label update for Cosentyx (secukinumab), the first interleukin-17A (IL-17A) approved to treat psoriasis.

The label update includes 52 week data from the CLEAR study demonstrating the long-term superiority of Cosentyx versus Stelara (ustekinumab) in psoriasis, a common, non-contagious, auto-immune disease, the Swiss pharmaceutials company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

