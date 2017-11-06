FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis pitches new Cosentyx data as immunology crowd grows
2017年11月6日

Novartis pitches new Cosentyx data as immunology crowd grows

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Novartis on Monday stepped up its defence of Cosentyx, amid rising competition from other immunology medicines, with data indicating the drug halted damage to ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patients’ spines after four years of treatment.

Of 274 patients receiving Cosentyx, Novartis said almost 80 percent demonstrated on X-ray images at 208 weeks no progression of spine damage from the inflammatory disease that causes bone growths on vertebrae, stiffness, pain and mobility loss. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

