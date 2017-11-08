FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis cancer drug Kisqali succeeds in late-stage trial
频道
专题
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
中国财经
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
时事要闻
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月8日 / 早上6点40分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Novartis cancer drug Kisqali succeeds in late-stage trial

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Novartis drug Kisqali was shown effective in a late-stage trial in treating advanced or metastatic breast cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

In the so-called MONALEESA-7 trial, Kisqali (ribociclib) combination therapy met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer. This demonstrated superior efficacy of Kisqali combination therapy versus endocrine treatment alone, it said.

Novartis in August said Kisqali won European Union approval as first-line treatment for a tough-to-treat breast cancer, bolstering the drugmaker’s bid to challenge U.S. rival Pfizer’s Ibrance. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below