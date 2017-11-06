FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis seeks European approval of cell therapy Kymriah
2017年11月6日 / 早上6点42分 / 1 天前

Novartis seeks European approval of cell therapy Kymriah

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it submitted an application for its cell therapy Kymriah to be approved in Europe for two forms of blood cancer.

Novartis applied to the European Medicines Agency for the therapy to be used in children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

The therapy, which Novartis expects to eventually top $1 billion in annual sales, has been approved by U.S. regulators in pediatric ALL and was submitted in the United States for adults with DLBCL last week. (Reporting by John Miller)

