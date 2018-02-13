Teva planned for 2nd generic Copaxone to enter market in 2018

TEL AVIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday it had anticipated and planned for a second generic competitor to its multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone to enter the market in 2018.

Teva’s comments came after Novartis’s Sandoz division said it has won U.S. approval for a larger dosage of its Glatopa drug for MS patients, its copy of Copaxone.

“We remain committed to providing Teva’s Copaxone 40 mg to patients and continuing to support our patients,” Teva said in an emailed statement to Reuters.