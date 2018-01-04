FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis' Promacta receives FDA breakthrough designation for new indication
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
时事要闻
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
January 4, 2018 / 6:44 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Novartis' Promacta receives FDA breakthrough designation for new indication

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Novartis drug Promacta has received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for first-line treatment of severe aplastic anemia (SAA).

The drug has received the designation for use in combination with standard immunosuppressive therapy in treating the rare blood disorder in which a patient’s bone marrow fails to produce enough red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets, the Swiss drug maker said on Thursday.

Promacta is already approved as a second-line therapy in SAA, as well as for adults and children with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Breakthrough status is a designation given to treatments demonstrating substantial improvement over existing therapies in treating a serious or life threatening illness.

Novartis said it expects regulatory filings in both the United States and the European Union this year. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below