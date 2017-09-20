FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis's Rydapt wins EU approval for AML, other diseases
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日

Novartis's Rydapt wins EU approval for AML, other diseases

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday said it had won European Union approval for Rydapt to be used against a mutated form of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other rare diseases, adding to U.S. approvals it secured in April.

Rydapt was cleared to be used along with chemotherapy to treat adults newly diagnosed with AML and carrying a specific genetic mutation called FLT3, Novartis said in a statement.

It was also approved for three types of advanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare disease where mast cells accumulate in the skin, bone marrow and some internal organs. AML is a cancer that originates in the bone marrow and progresses rapidly, resulting in an abnormal increase in white blood cells. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

