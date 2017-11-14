FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sandoz says new clinical data support two biosimilars
2017年11月14日 / 早上7点15分 / 1 天前

Sandoz says new clinical data support two biosimilars

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novartis’ generics division, Sandoz, said new immunology data from four clinical studies supported its proposed biosimilars adalimumab for treating psoriasis and cancer drug rituximab.

Adalimumab is a copy of AbbVie’s Humira, while rituximab copies MabThera/Rituxan by Roche and Biogen .

The trials showed the efficacy and safety of biosimilar adalimumab and the safety of biosimilar rituximab matched their reference medicines in studies of multiple-switching and retreatment, Sandoz said on Tuesday.

Biosimilar adalimumab is under European regulatory review, while biosimilar rituximab has already been approved in Europe and is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more details see:

here (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)

