FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cholesterol drug maker pays $4.1 mln to settle fraud charges-SEC
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 下午5点16分 / 1 个月前

Cholesterol drug maker pays $4.1 mln to settle fraud charges-SEC

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics, will pay $4.1 million to settle charges it misled investors about how many patients purchased Juxtapid, a drug used to treat a genetic condition that leads to high cholesterol, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Friday.

Aegerion allegedly said that a vast number of people who received prescriptions for the drug purchased it, when only about half filled the prescriptions, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Aegieron agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying the allegations. A federal court in Boston must now approve the settlement, the SEC said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below