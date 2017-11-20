U.S. judge rejects plea deal with Novelion's Aegerion

BOSTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a plea deal that was part of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent agreement to pay $40.1 million to resolve U.S. probes into its marketing of a cholesterol drug, saying it was “not in the public interest.”

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston ruled the U.S. Justice Department’s deal with the Novelion Therapeutics Inc unit “unduly hobbles” his duties as a judge by restricting his ability to impose a sentence. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Susan Thomas)