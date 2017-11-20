FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge rejects plea deal with Novelion's Aegerion
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 晚上9点06分 / 更新于 1 天前

U.S. judge rejects plea deal with Novelion's Aegerion

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a plea deal that was part of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent agreement to pay $40.1 million to resolve U.S. probes into its marketing of a cholesterol drug, saying it was “not in the public interest.”

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston ruled the U.S. Justice Department’s deal with the Novelion Therapeutics Inc unit “unduly hobbles” his duties as a judge by restricting his ability to impose a sentence. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Susan Thomas)

