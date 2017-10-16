Novo Nordisk diabetes drug effective, no heart risk -FDA review

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S’s closely watched diabetes drug semaglutide is effective and does not cause heart problems, a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has concluded.

The review, posted on the FDA’s website on Monday, comes two days ahead of a meeting of advisors to the agency who will discuss the drug, semaglutide, and recommend whether it should be approved.

The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its advisors. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)