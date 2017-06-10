FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk reveals results from real-world study of Tresiba drug
2017年6月10日

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - Danish diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from the real-world study EU-TREAT at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions.

* "Switching to Tresiba provides significant reductions in blood glucose and lower rates of hypoglycaemia in a real-world settings," Novo Nordisk said in a statement

* People with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes experienced a significant reduction in HbA1c, a measure of long-term blood glucose levels, six months after switching to Tresiba from another basal insulin, primarily rival Sanofi's Lantus (insulin glargine), and its own insulin Levemir (insulin detemir), in a real-world setting

* Rates of overall hypoglycaemia were also significantly lower at 6 months after switching to Tresiba, it added

* In people with type 1 diabetes, the rate of severe hypoglycaemia was reduced by 85 percent and by 92 percent in people with type 2 diabetes

* "Real-world studies are important to understand how outcomes from clinical trials translate into real-world practice," said chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen

* "Our real-world data presented at ADA reinforce what we have seen in the clinical trial programme" (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)

