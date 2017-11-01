FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Novo Nordisk warns U.S. legislation could make business difficult
2017年11月1日 / 早上8点13分 / 1 天前

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk warns U.S. legislation could make business difficult

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday that new legislation being prepared in some U.S. states to improve pricing transparency could potentially impact business in its key market.

“If the transparency bills lead to a disclosure level that is too excessive, it becomes difficult to do business, for instance, if we have to publicly share what is in our contracts,” Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told reporters.

“A couple of states like Nevada and California have pursued transparency bills where we have to disclose, basically, how we do business,” he said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

