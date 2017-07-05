FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Novo Nordisk warns of faulty insulin pens in Canada
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 下午2点21分 / 1 个月前

Novo Nordisk warns of faulty insulin pens in Canada

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk warned on Wednesday that the insulin cartridge holder in some of its insulin pen devices might crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, including some cleaning agents.

The problem affects lots of NovoPen Echo and NovoPen 5 that were distributed in Canada. Using a device with a cracked or broken cartridge holder could result in delivery of a smaller dose of insulin than expected, the company said.

Novo Nordisk said people with diabetes using a pen from one of the affected lots should replace the cartridge holder. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below