Novo Nordisk offers to buy Belgium's Ablynx for about $3.1 bln
January 8, 2018 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

Novo Nordisk offers to buy Belgium's Ablynx for about $3.1 bln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S said it had made a proposal to buy Belgian biopharma firm Ablynx NV for 28.00 euro per share in cash, reresenting a total equity value of about 2.6 billion euros ($3.12 billion).

The proposal, made on Dec. 22, includes one contingent value right (CVR) with total potential cash payments over time of up to 2.50 euros per share, Novo said on Monday.

Novo Nordisk said this was its second proposal for Ablynx and asked Ablynx's board to engage in discussions. bit.ly/2CSMoD9

The offer would combine Novo Nordisk’s regulatory, scientific and commercial expertise with Ablynx’s strong existing medical teams to optimise the development and global marketing of a rare blood disorder drug caplacizumab, Novo said. ($1 = 0.8322 euros) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

