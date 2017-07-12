FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 天前
NRG Energy targets asset sales of up to $4 bln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 中午11点36分 / 24 天前

NRG Energy targets asset sales of up to $4 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc, the largest independent U.S. power producer, said on Wednesday it was targeting asset sales of up to $4 billion, as part of a three-year restructuring effort to cut costs.

The sale would include divestiture of 50 to 100 percent of the company's interest in NRG Yield Inc and its renewables platform, the company said in a statement.

NRG had appointed two directors in February and agreed to cut costs and sell assets in a deal with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.

The funds have an 8.2 percent stake in the company. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below