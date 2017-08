July 17 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp said on Monday it appointed Lisa Marcus as managing director and senior wealth strategist.

Marcus will focus on the ultra-high-net-worth market in Greater New York and Florida.

Marcus joins Northern Trust from Fiduciary Trust Co International, where she served as managing director and business development officer for seven years. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)