Steel maker Nucor expects 2nd-qtr earnings to fall from 1st-qtr
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月15日 / 下午1点26分 / 2 个月内

Steel maker Nucor expects 2nd-qtr earnings to fall from 1st-qtr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.

Nucor's shares fell 1.9 percent to $58 in premarket trading after the company said it expects earnings of $1.00 to $1.05 per share for the second quarter ending July 1.

"Market conditions for hot-rolled sheet products have been more challenging than we expected earlier in the quarter when we provided our qualitative guidance due to aggressive competition," Nucor said in a statement. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

