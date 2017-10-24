FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australia's Nufarm to buy European crop protection portfolio for $490 mln
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 凌晨12点29分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Australia's Nufarm to buy European crop protection portfolio for $490 mln

2 分钟阅读

(Adds funding details, gain from deal)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemicals maker Nufarm Ltd said it would buy a range of European crop protection product lines for $490 million to strengthen its position in Europe where it generates its highest crop protection margins.

Nufarm said it would buy the product portfolio, which includes more than 50 crop protection formulations, from Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd and Syngenta AG.

The acquisition is expected to be mid-to-high single digit earnings per share accretive in fiscal 2019, the company said in a statement.

The portfolio is also expected to generate revenues of about A$250 million ($195.28 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about A$95 million to A$100 million in the 2019 financial year, Nufarm added.

Nufarm said the deal will be funded by a capital raising of about A$446 million and existing debt facilities.

The company would also buy existing product inventory for about $50 million after completing the deal, it said.

The company had requested for a halt in trading of its shares earlier in the day ahead of the announcement. ($1 = 1.2802 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Eric Meijer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below