FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delphi buys self-driving technology firm nuTonomy for $450 mln
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 下午2点40分 / 更新于 20 小时内

Delphi buys self-driving technology firm nuTonomy for $450 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc will buy self-driving software startup nuTonomy for $450 million, it said on Tuesday, helping the auto supplier put automated vehicles into commercial use in 2019, a year earlier than planned.

Boston-based nuTonomy is developing software systems to operate self-driving cars and manage commercial fleets of those vehicles.

Both Delphi and nuTonomy have been testing self-driving cars in Singapore and Boston.

Delphi said nuTonomy would continue to operate as an independent unit in Boston, in cooperation with Delphi’s Ottomatika software unit in Pittsburgh. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below