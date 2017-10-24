FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Delphi to buy self-driving tech startup nuTonomy for $450 mln
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 下午4点35分 / 更新于 15 小时前

UPDATE 2-Delphi to buy self-driving tech startup nuTonomy for $450 mln

3 分钟阅读

(Adds comments from nuTonomy’s chief executive)

By Paul Lienert and Joseph White

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc said on Tuesday it will buy self-driving car software startup nuTonomy for $450 million, helping to put automated vehicles using its technology into commercial use in 2019, a year earlier than planned.

Delphi and nuTonomy have been testing automated vehicles in Singapore, where regulators announced plans on Monday to halt growth in its vehicle population to ease traffic congestion. The city-state has been at the forefront of promoting self-driving cars.

Automakers and suppliers are investing in self-driving cars and ride services in part as insurance against such moves by the world’s largest cities to limit private, petroleum-fueled car use.

London on Monday said it would charge an additional 10 pound tax on older diesel cars entering certain parts of the city.

General Motors Co has been testing its self-driving cars in San Francisco and will begin testing in New York City.

“As cities get more crowded, infrastructure has trouble keeping up,” nuTonomy Chief Executive Karl Iagnemma told Reuters on Tuesday. Ride services using autonomous vehicles could meet transportation needs with fewer cars on the road, he said.

“Cities like Singapore and London are going to show the rest of the world what’s possible,” he said.

The nuTonomy acquisition will double Delphi’s self-driving team to more than 200 engineers and scientists, said Glen DeVos, Delphi’s chief technology officer.

The initial application of the auto supplier’s self-driving cars will be in on-demand passenger and logistics fleets. Those vehicles, DeVos said, will be heavily automated and used in pre-mapped areas in cities.

Delphi said it plans to have 60 self-driving test cars on the road in three continents by year-end. The nuTonomy deal is expected to close before then.

Morgan Stanley was exclusive adviser to nuTonomy. GCA Advisors LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co advised Delphi. (Reporting by Paul Lienert; editing by Susan Thomas and Tom Brown)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below