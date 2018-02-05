FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 11:52 PM / in 15 hours

Nutrien forecasts 2018 EBITDA of $3.2 bln-$3.7 bln

1 分钟阅读

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd, created from the merger of fertilizer makers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan this year, said it expected full-year 2018 EBITDA of $3.2 billion to $3.7 billion.

Nutrien also said fourth-quarter net earnings for Agrium fell to $18 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from $67 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Potash Corp reported a net loss from continuing operations of $120 million, or 14 cents per share, from a profit of $13 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Agrium’s total sales rose 9.5 percent to $2.45 billion, while Potash Corp’s sales were up 2 percent at $1.08 billion.

The results are the first since the closing of the merger in January. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

