1 个月前
REFILE--Nvidia partners with Volvo, auto suppliers, in self-driving deals
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月27日 / 凌晨5点49分 / 1 个月前

REFILE--Nvidia partners with Volvo, auto suppliers, in self-driving deals

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp announced on Monday it was partnering with Volvo Cars and Swedish auto supplier Autoliv to develop self-driving car technology for vehicles due to hit the market by 2021.

Volvo is owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd .

The Silicon Valley-based Nvidia also announced a non-exclusive partnership with German automotive suppliers ZF and Hella for artificial intelligence technology for autonomous driving.

Nvidia came to prominence in the gaming industry for designing graphics processing chips, but in recent years has been a key player in the automotive sector for providing the so-called "brain" of the autonomous vehicle.

The company, whose many partners already include Tesla Inc , Toyota Motor Corp and tier one supplier Robert Bosch, announced its latest deals at an automotive electronics show in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

Nvidia's Drive PX artificial intelligence platform is used by Tesla in its Models S and X and upcoming Model 3 electric vehicles. Volkswagen AG's Audi is also using the system to reach full autonomous driving by 2020.

In a call with reporters, Nvidia's senior automotive director Danny Shapiro said carmakers and their main suppliers are now moving away from the research and development phase of autonomous vehicles and into concrete production plans.

The system developed jointly by ZF and Hella, and using Nvidia's Drive PX platform, will combine front cameras with radar and software to create technology meeting the Euro NCAP safety certification for so-called "Level 3" driving, in which some, but not all, driving is performed by the car.

Volvo is already using the Drive PX for the self-driving cars in its "Drive Me" autonomous pilot program.

Volvo's production vehicles built on Nvidia's platform, as announced on Monday, are planned for sale by 2021. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Tom Brown)

