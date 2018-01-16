FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#狗年展望
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 16, 2018 / 8:00 PM / a day ago

Chinese carmaker Chery to use Nvidia's self-driving technology

1 分钟阅读

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday China’s Chery Automobile Co would use its self-driving technology that it has developed with Baidu and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Chery will be the first Chinese carmaker to adopt the new system, Nvidia said. (bit.ly/2EOUx89)

Chinese internet search firm Baidu and German auto supplier ZF had selected Nvidia Drive for their autonomous vehicle computing platform development in China, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said last week.

Nvidia already has partnerships in the autonomous vehicle industry with companies such as Tesla.

Nvidia, traditionally a maker of graphics chips for PCs, has been expanding its reach to newer technologies such as self-driving cars. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below