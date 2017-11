Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp reported a 54.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its graphics chips used in gaming devices, data centers, autonomous vehicles and also by cryptocurrency miners.

Net income rose to $838 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $542 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.64 billion from $2 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)