FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
EU antitrust regulators to investigate $38 bln Qualcomm, NXP deal
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 下午3点30分 / 2 个月前

EU antitrust regulators to investigate $38 bln Qualcomm, NXP deal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities opened on Friday an investigation into U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors , concerned that the merged company may squeeze out rivals and jack up prices.

The combined entity would also have the ability and the incentive to change NXP's intellectual property licensing practices, in particular the NFC technology, by bunding this to Qualcomm's patent portfolio, the European Commission said.

The EU watchdog also voiced concerns about reduced competition in semiconductors used in cars.

Reuters reported on June 2 that Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple, may face a lengthy EU investigation after it declined to offer concessions to address the bloc's concerns in a preliminary review. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below