FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qualcomm could win EU approval for NXP by end of year - Bbg
频道
专题
比特币泡沫化 但不打算作空--日本邮政银行投资长
路透精英汇
比特币泡沫化 但不打算作空--日本邮政银行投资长
焦点：美国众议院通过税改案 轮到参议院展开攻防战
深度分析
焦点：美国众议院通过税改案 轮到参议院展开攻防战
10月人民币实际与名义有效汇率现三连升 但升幅收窄--BIS
中国财经
10月人民币实际与名义有效汇率现三连升 但升幅收窄--BIS
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上8点34分 / 更新于 10 小时前

Qualcomm could win EU approval for NXP by end of year - Bbg

2 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc may win European Union approval for its bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple Inc, is set to become the leading supplier to the fast growing automotive chip market following the deal, the largest-ever in the semiconductor industry.

Regulators have dropped their concerns after accepting Qualcomm's pledge not to acquire standard essential and system-level patents belonging to NXP, according to the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/2A5VN8E)

Qualcomm recently rejected rival Broadcom Ltd’s $103-billion takeover bid in November, saying the offer undervalued the company and would face regulatory hurdles.

Qualcomm said in June it was confident of addressing EU’s antitrust concerns and expected to close the NXP deal by the end of 2017.

The European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday a ruling on Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of NXP may come in 2018.

Qualcomm and NXP did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the European Commission was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below