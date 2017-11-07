FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nykredit owner plans to sell stake, drop IPO plan
频道
专题
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月7日 / 上午9点13分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Nykredit owner plans to sell stake, drop IPO plan

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The board of the owner of Nykredit, Denmark’s largest mortgage lender, has agreed with five Danish pension funds to sell a 10.9 percent stake in Nykredit for 7.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.17 billion) instead of seeking an initial public offer.

Forenet Kredit, which owns 89.8 percent of Nykredit, said the deal was subject to approval by its 104-member Committee of Representatives, and the authorities.

If the deal goes through then preparations for an initial public offering next year will be discontinued, Nykredit and Forenet Kredit said in a joint statement.

The funds involved are PFA Pension, PensionDanmark, PKA, AP Pension and MP Pension. The deal would raise their ownership of Nykredit to 16.9 percent, the largest unlisted equity investment by institutional investors in Denmark.

Nykredit said in September it had chosen JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Danske Bank as joint global coordinators for its IPO.

$1 = 6.4215 Danish crowns Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen and Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below