FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#瑞士市场报道
January 19, 2018 / 6:09 AM / in 2 days

Oerlikon sees rising textile margins after 540 mln Sfr orders

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Textile-and-surfacing solutions conglomerate OC Oerlikon said on Friday that two Chinese textile machinery orders worth a combined 540 million Swiss francs ($564 million) underscored the recovery in demand from the sector.

The orders for Oerlikon Barmag’s polyester yarn spinning technology come from a pair of customers in Zhejiang province and will help the Swiss company push its man-made fibre textile machinery business’s operating profit margin toward 15 percent of sales, Oerlikon said in a statement.

“These orders confirm the strong recovery in the filament equipment market and the continued trust our market-leading customers have in us and our technologies,” said Chief Executive Roland Fischer in the statement.

“We expect the segment’s business to continue developing well and the mid-term prospects to remain positive, with the opportunity to structurally converge the segment’s business toward mid-teens EBITDA margin again.”

$1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below