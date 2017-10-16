Elliott urges Ocean Rig to review opportunities including strategic deals

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW’s top investor Elliott Management on Monday urged the offshore driller to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including possible strategic deals.

Elliott disclosed a 20.4 stake in the company earlier this month after it completed restructuring in September.

Ocean Rig filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in March, hit by cancellations as major oil producing customers withdrew from deep water projects amid falling oil prices. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)