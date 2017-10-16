FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Elliott urges Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review opportunities
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上10点12分 / 5 天内

UPDATE 1-Elliott urges Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review opportunities

1 分钟阅读

(Adds BlueMountain’s statement, shares)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW’s top investor Elliott Management on Monday urged the offshore driller to hire advisers to review opportunities including possible strategic deals.

Elliott said it planned to rope in Ocean Rig's second-biggest investor, BlueMountain Capital, in the efforts. (bit.ly/2yuqv9N)

The activist hedge fund disclosed a 20.4 stake in the company earlier this month, while BlueMountain held a 10.86 percent stake as per Thomson Reuters data.

Ocean Rig completed restructuring its business in September after filing for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in March, weighed down by major oil companies withdrawing from deep water projects amid plunging oil prices.

Ocean Rig’s stock had gained nearly 10 percent since the company completed the restructuring on Sept. 22. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

