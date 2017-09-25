FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil watchdog OKs Odebrecht's Rio airport stake sale to China's HNA
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 下午1点27分 / 23 天前

Brazil watchdog OKs Odebrecht's Rio airport stake sale to China's HNA

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s civil aviation industry watchdog granted preliminary approval on Monday to the sale of Odebrecht SA’s controlling stake in the nation’s second-busiest international airport to China’s HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd.

HNA reached a deal in July to purchase a 60 percent stake in an investment vehicle known as Rio de Janeiro Aeroportos SA, which holds a controlling stake in the Rio de Janeiro international airport, from a subsidiary of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA.

Singapore’s Changi Airports International Pte Ltd holds the remaining 40 percent of the Rio de Janeiro Aeroportos investment vehicle. The Brazilian government is a minority stakeholder in the airport through agency Infraero.

The transaction is part of an effort by Odebrecht to divest assets to cut debt and weather the impact from its involvement in Brazil’s biggest corruption scandal ever. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

