FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Odebrecht-led consortium might sue Peru over pipeline investment -junior partner
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点52分 / 更新于 12 小时前

Odebrecht-led consortium might sue Peru over pipeline investment -junior partner

3 分钟阅读

LIMA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A construction consortium led by Brazil’s Odebrecht might sue Peru to make sure it recovers its investment in a $5 billion pipeline project that the government canceled early this year, Odebrecht’s junior partner in the group said on Tuesday.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s government rescinded the pipeline contract in January, when the consortium missed a key financing deadline as Odebrecht grappled with a growing graft scandal.

The government has refused to apply a clause in the pipeline contract relating to how to assess the value of the project’s assets and how compensation would be provided, said Luis Diaz, the chief executive of Grana y Montero , one of Odebrecht’s two partners in the consortium.

“So far, it looks like there is no consensus” with the government, Diaz said on a conference call with analysts following its quarterly earnings report. “We may end up in an international arbitration, which will, of course, delay the recovery of such investment.”

Peru’s energy and mines ministry, tasked with launching a new tender for the pipeline project next year, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Odebrecht’s spokesman in Peru said the process of transferring the project’s assets to state control has so far gone well and that it was too early to discuss potential legal action over compensation.

Any decision would have to be agreed upon by all three companies in the consortium, which also includes Spain’s Enagas , he added.

The dispute is part of the messy financial and legal fallout that Odebrecht and its partners have faced since the family-owned Brazilian company admitted late last year to having bribed officials to secure contracts across Latin America.

Last year, Grana told Reuters that the consortium would need to be paid at least $1 billion in compensation if the government withdrew the contract.

Shares in Grana, Peru’s biggest construction and engineering group, plummeted in the wake of the Odebrecht scandal but have recovered partially as it has trimmed its debt through asset sales and won new contracts in neighboring Chile and Colombia.

Diaz said that the company was bidding on “several projects” in Peru, including contracts related to the expansion of state-owned Petroperu’s flagship refinery, Talara. (Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below