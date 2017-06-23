Spain's OHL to sell up to 40 pct of concessions affiliate

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spanish builder OHL said on Friday it was looking to sell between 25 percent and 40 percent of is concessions affiliate in an effort to find the unit a partner by the end of the year.

It had received a number of offers for a stake in the affiliate OHL Concesiones SA, the company said during a conference call.

On Thursday, OHL said it was evaluating the possibility of incorporating a significant minority shareholder at the wholly owned subsidiary and would use the proceeds to reduce its net debt. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)