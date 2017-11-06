FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi ends confidentiality agreement with main creditor groups
Brazil's Oi ends confidentiality agreement with main creditor groups

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian telephone carrier Oi SA’s confidentiality agreements with its main creditor groups aimed at restructuring the company’s debt have ended with no accord reached, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

The company said there were no guarantees debt restructuring talks would resume or whether they would result in an agreement, according to the filing. Oi filed for Brazil’s largest ever bankruptcy in June last year to restructure about 65 billion reais ($19.7 billion) of debt. ($1 = 3.2944 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

