FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Anatel to meet Monday on Oi fine-for-investment swap -source
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上10点17分 / 2 天内

Brazil's Anatel to meet Monday on Oi fine-for-investment swap -source

2 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel will meet on Monday morning to analyze a request by indebted carrier Oi SA to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The board will decide on the fate of almost 5 billion reais ($1.58 billion) in fines the company has accumulated, said the source, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.

The board of Anatel was originally due to meet on the proposed fine-for-investment swap earlier in the month, but delayed the decision at the request of Anatel councilor Igor de Freitas.

The meeting is scheduled on the same day as an Oi creditors’ assembly in Rio de Janeiro, in which creditors will have the opportunity to vote on a restructuring plan put forth by the troubled company that aims to take the carrier out of bankruptcy protection.

In September, a Brazilian court authorized a proposal by Oi competitor Telefonica Brasil to swap 2 billion reais in regulatory fines for new investments. ($1 = 3.17 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by David Gregorio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below