FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian judge delays Oi creditor assembly to Dec. 7
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 晚上6点13分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Brazilian judge delays Oi creditor assembly to Dec. 7

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian judge overseeing the debt restructuring of telecommunications firm Oi SA has delayed a creditors assembly scheduled for Friday to Dec. 7, allowing banks, regulators, bondholders and shareholders more time to reach a consensus.

Judge Fernando Viana previously had delayed the assembly from Oct. 23 to this week, as stakeholders presented competing plans to restructure 65 billion reais ($20 billion) of debts in Latin America’s biggest-ever bankruptcy protection process.

$1 = 3.26 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo; Editing by Paul Simao

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below