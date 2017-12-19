FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNDES calls for some modifications to Oi restructuring plan
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 6:03 PM / a day ago

BNDES calls for some modifications to Oi restructuring plan

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES, a major creditor of telecoms company Oi SA , will require some “fixes around the edges” of the company’s restructuring plan before the bank can vote for it, an attorney said on Tuesday.

BNDES lawyer Marcelo Rangel delivered a document to Oi Chief Executive Eurico Teles suggesting changes at a creditors meeting in Rio de Janeiro. Under Brazilian law, BNDES must approve the company’s restructuring plan for it to go into effect. At creditors meetings in Brazil, restructuring plans are often changed during the proceedings. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gram Slattery)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below