FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Major public creditors argue for consolidation of Oi recovery plan
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a day ago

Major public creditors argue for consolidation of Oi recovery plan

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel and state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA , Caixa Economic Federal and BNDES expressed support on Tuesday for the consolidation of a debt restructuring plan for telecoms company Oi SA.

All are major creditors in the country’s largest fixed-line phone company. The consolidation would allow one restructuring plan to be voted on for all Oi units at an ongoing creditors meeting in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below