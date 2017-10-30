FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月30日 / 晚上10点11分 / 更新于 13 小时内

Brazil government still working on Oi SA restructuring proposal

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A government working group drafting proposals to help bring debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA out of bankruptcy protection has not reached an agreement yet, and the group will meet again on Wednesday, Solicitor-General Grace Mendonça said on Monday.

Mendonça said a presidential decree is a possible solution to resolving Oi’s debts, but no agreement has yet been made. She added that it should not be necessary to postpone a creditors meeting scheduled for Nov. 10 in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Gram Slattery)

