Brazil regulator sees Oi CFO exit raising intervention risks
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点35分 / 15 天前

Brazil regulator sees Oi CFO exit raising intervention risks

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The resignation of the chief financial officer at Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA on Monday evening contributed to the chances of a state intervention, the head of telecommunications regulator Anatel said on Tuesday.

Anatel President Juarez Quadros said at an industry event that the exit of CFO Ricardo Martins worsened the outlook for Oi’s in-court restructuring of 65 billion reais ($20.6 billion) worth of debt in Brazil’s biggest bankruptcy protection case ever.

$1 = 3.16 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

